Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JNCE. StockNews.com raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 71,156 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 53,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

