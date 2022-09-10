JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,380 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,647.82 ($19.91).
Prudential Trading Up 2.5 %
PRU stock opened at GBX 961.40 ($11.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2,465.13. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 970.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,013.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
