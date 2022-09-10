JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

CGBD stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $736.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

