Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,413 ($17.07) to GBX 1,427 ($17.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,329.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

