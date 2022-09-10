Kadena Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.57 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $316.97 million and $14.57 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00007468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kadena

Kadena (KDA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official website is www.kadena.io. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

