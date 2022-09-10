Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.13

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and traded as low as $38.84. Kenon shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 36,809 shares trading hands.

Kenon Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 58.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

