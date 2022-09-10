Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.80. 853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Keweenaw Land Association Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

