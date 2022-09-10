KeyCorp Increases Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $310.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.20.

NYSE WSO opened at $285.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,306,000 after purchasing an additional 207,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 152,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Watsco by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,259,000 after purchasing an additional 148,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

