KingDeFi (KRW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $285,025.00

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One KingDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. KingDeFi has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00782397 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015140 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019991 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
