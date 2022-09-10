Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.33.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Kingfisher has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $10.28.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

