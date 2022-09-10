KLAYswap Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.96 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $852,940.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap. The official website for KLAYswap Protocol is klayswap.com.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

