Komodo Price Hits $0.28 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $36.81 million and $1.28 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00302023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00120950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00077718 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,643,203 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

