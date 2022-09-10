Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.30

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Koninklijke Vopak from €37.40 ($38.16) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Koninklijke Vopak Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.