Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.44 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

LE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 189,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.40. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 33.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

