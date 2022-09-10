Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking stock traded up $75.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,981.03. 527,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,886. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,898.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,054.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

