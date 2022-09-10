Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Sells 13,110 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP decreased its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. IonQ comprises 2.8% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in IonQ were worth $33,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,154. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.64. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IonQ to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

IonQ Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.