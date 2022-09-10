Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.37 million. Lantronix also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lantronix Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.74. 123,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,254 shares of company stock worth $435,449 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lantronix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lantronix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.