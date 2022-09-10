Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.90

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 157380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,412.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Featured Articles

