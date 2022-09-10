LCX (LCX) Price Hits $0.0535 on Exchanges

LCX (LCX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. LCX has a market capitalization of $41.29 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LCX has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One LCX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.47 or 0.99992554 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036493 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

LCX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

