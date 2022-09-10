LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $36.60.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $144,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,599.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720 in the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

