LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0051

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $10,127.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00062386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005611 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00077556 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,146,585,545 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

