LINK (LN) Market Cap Reaches $228.96 Million

LINK (LN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $37.12 or 0.00174224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $228.96 million and approximately $176,116.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036089 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,313.52 or 1.00041676 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036464 BTC.
LINK Profile
LINK (CRYPTO:LN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem. The official website for LINK is link.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
LINK Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.