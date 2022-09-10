Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of MOO traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 57,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,981. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

