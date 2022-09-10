Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,816. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

