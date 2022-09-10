Lisk 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.32 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $138.03 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.