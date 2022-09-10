Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $257.04 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.87 and a 52-week high of $366.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.78 and its 200-day moving average is $290.85.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.20.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.