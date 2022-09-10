Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $29.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. Livent has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

