Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 83 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 58.88 ($0.71).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.98 ($0.56) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.34 billion and a PE ratio of 766.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.89.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Scott Wheway purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($79,748.67). In other news, insider Scott Wheway purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($79,748.67). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44).

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

