Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given New GBX 64 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.43.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

