Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $29.74 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,568 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.56% of Vertiv worth $29,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,962,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,914,000 after buying an additional 1,669,607 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.