Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $56.88 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,173 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 3.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $56,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $173.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.49. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

