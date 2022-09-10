Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 33,154 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,154 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.16% of American Water Works worth $48,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

American Water Works stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

