Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $27,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after buying an additional 51,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.92. 1,100,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,823. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

