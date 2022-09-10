Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Performance

LOVE traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,303. The company has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.