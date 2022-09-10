Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.05.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $205.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.51.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.