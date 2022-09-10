LRT Capital Management LLC Buys 4,730 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.9% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.64 and its 200 day moving average is $249.51.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

