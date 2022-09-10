LRT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,750 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $619.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $606.01 and its 200 day moving average is $607.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

