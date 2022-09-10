LRT Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises about 2.2% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

