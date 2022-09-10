LRT Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,887 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up approximately 1.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hexcel worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hexcel by 40.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,056,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hexcel Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research increased their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE:HXL opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

