LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $6.10 Million in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000. Franco-Nevada comprises 3.9% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 367,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
NYSE FNV opened at $125.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
