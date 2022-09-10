LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. Charles Schwab makes up 2.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,091,000 after buying an additional 151,876 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 650.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.54 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

