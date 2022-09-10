LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 6,309 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SUI opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.52. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

