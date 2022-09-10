LRT Capital Management LLC Takes $408,000 Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

Life Storage stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.