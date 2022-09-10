Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $219,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $164.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

