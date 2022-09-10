Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 150,424 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,424 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $83,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 26,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,688,689.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,800,383. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CRM opened at $162.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.48 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.