Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 755 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.13% of Generac worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Generac Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $238.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

