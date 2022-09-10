Mairs & Power Inc. Raises Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Marcus worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Marcus by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Marcus by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Marcus

Marcus Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

