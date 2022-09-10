Mairs & Power Inc. Raises Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,686,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,727 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $58,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 410,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 92,296 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of JAMF opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

