Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 11,502 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.9% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $186,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $317.70 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.02. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

