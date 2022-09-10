Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 38,644 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,644 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.48% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $33,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $208.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

